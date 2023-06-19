By Meghna Sen

The lender's momentum will remain healthy as utilisation levels improve, while retail growth is likely to remain steady, analysts estimate. SBI shares have been lackluster so far in 2023. The scrip has fallen 7 percent on a year-to-date basis, while it jumped 31 percent in the last one year.

Analysts are positive about the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) stock as the bank's asset quality performance has been strong and the outlook remains healthy. The lender has delivered a strong performance in financial year (FY) 2022-23, propelled by steady business or revenue growth and controlled provisions.

The bank's momentum will remain healthy as utilisation levels improve, while retail growth is likely to remain steady, said analysts. At 12:02 pm, the scrip was trading 0.74 percent lower at Rs 567.05 a share in Monday's afternoon deals. The stock fell nearly 1 percent to hit an intra-day low of Rs 565.9 on NSE as against Friday's closing price of Rs 570.