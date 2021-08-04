SBI m-cap surpasses Rs 4-trillion mark ahead of June quarter results

While banking major State Bank of India is scheduled to report its Q1FY22 earnings later today, it joined the exclusive club of businesses with a market capitalisation of Rs four trillion as its share price touched a new high of Rs 448.45 in intra-day trade on the BSE on Wednesday.

The SBI shares in the last five sessions have been continuously surging amid strong results expectations. The stock earlier on Tuesday hit a new 52-week high after gaining three percent to Rs 447.8 per share on the BSE intraday trade.

In the past three months, the stock has rallied 27 percent as compared to a 12.4 percent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

After HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI has become the fourth bank to achieve Rs four trillion m-cap milestone. In the afternoon, the bank’s stock erased its initial gain and was trading 0.74 percent lower at Rs 443.20. SBI stood at number eighth position in the overall m-cap ranking, BSE data shows.

Analysts believe that SBI may show some signs of weakness in business growth even though asset quality is likely to be largely stable.

CNBC-TV18 poll expects net interest income (NII) to grow by 8.5 percent YoY. However, net interest margin (NIM) is likely to improve QoQ as well as on YoY basis.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects SBI's credit cost to remain high for the June quarter to keep the balance sheet resilient. NII may rise 7.9 percent YoY and margins may remain stable at about 2.9 percent, said Motilal Oswal while the estimates of Kotak Institutional Equities show an eight percent YoY rise in NII, with profit surging 79.1 percent YoY.

The brokerage firm expects slippages at 2.5 percent of the loans, mostly driven by agriculture (seasonal slippages).