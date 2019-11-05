Market
This is the only PSU bank stock to give positive return in 2019
Updated : November 05, 2019 12:54 PM IST
In 2019, the Nifty PSU Bank index has lost 16 percent as compared to a nearly 10 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty50 index.
Indian Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Allahabad Bank, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, and Bank of India have destroyed over 30 percent investor wealth in 2019 alone.
However, State Bank of India (SBI) is the only PSU bank stock that has been in the green in 2019.
