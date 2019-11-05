#YesBank#TelecomWar
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Afternoon Session: Market turns negative, Nifty50 below 11,900; broader indices plunge
Asian shares rally on US-China trade deal hopes
Oil edges lower amid doubts over OPEC cuts
Rupee gains against US dollar in early trade
Home Market
Market

This is the only PSU bank stock to give positive return in 2019

Updated : November 05, 2019 12:54 PM IST

In 2019, the Nifty PSU Bank index has lost 16 percent as compared to a nearly 10 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty50 index.
Indian Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Allahabad Bank, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, and Bank of India have destroyed over 30 percent investor wealth in 2019 alone.
However, State Bank of India (SBI) is the only PSU bank stock that has been in the green in 2019.
This is the only PSU bank stock to give positive return in 2019
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Indians withdrew more cash from banks in Diwali month than in all of H1FY20

Indians withdrew more cash from banks in Diwali month than in all of H1FY20

JSPL wins Gare Palma IV/1 coal block at auction; it is a workable deal, says MD

JSPL wins Gare Palma IV/1 coal block at auction; it is a workable deal, says MD

HDFC Q2 net profit up 76% at Rs 1,749 crore

HDFC Q2 net profit up 76% at Rs 1,749 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV