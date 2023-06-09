CNBC TV18
SBI to raise Rs 50,000 crore via debt instruments in FY24; stock dips 2%

By Meghna Sen  Jun 9, 2023 3:57:11 PM IST (Updated)

SBI will raise the funds in rupee or any other convertible currency by issuing debt instruments. The instruments could be long-term bonds, Basel-III compliant additional tier-1 bonds, or Basel-III compliant tier-2 bonds

The Board of State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, on Friday said it plans to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore this financial year (FY24) by issuing debt instruments, as lenders look to meet rising demand for credit. The instruments could be long-term bonds, Basel-III compliant additional tier-1 bonds, or Basel-III compliant tier-2 bonds, the bank said in an exchange filing.

"A memorandum on raising funds by issuance of debt instruments (including capital instruments) was placed before the Central Board of the Bank, today," the bank said.
SBI has received an approval to issue bonds through the private placement mode to Indian and/or overseas investors during FY24, subject to the government approval, whenever required.
