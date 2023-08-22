This analyst recommends buying MRPL, Tata Power, PFC, Sun TV, Tata Steel — here’s why

3 Min Read
Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Trends, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives at Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.
From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on MRPL. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 89 for an upside target of Rs 96. Shares have gained more than 5 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy on Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 233 for an upside target Rs 252. The stock is up more than 10 percent over the last month.
Dixon Technologies is a conditional buy. Once the stock passes Rs 4,910 buy with a stop loss of Rs 4,850 for a target of Rs 5,050. The stock has gained more than 22 percent in the last month
Indian Hotels Company is a solitary sell from Mitessh Thakkar. If the stock starts trading below Rs 376 then go short with a stop loss of Rs 383 and a target of Rs 360. The stock has declined more than 3 percent in the last month.
From Sudarshan Sukhani
SBI Cards is the only intraday short for Sukhani. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 843. Shares have declined more than 2 percent over the last month.
PFC is a first buy from Sudarshan Sukhani and he advises to keep a stop loss above Rs 260. The stock has gained more than 12 percent over the last month.
Sukhani recommends a buy on Sun TV. He advises a positional buy with a stop loss under Rs 530. Shares have gained more than 2 percent over the past month.
Lastly, Tata Communications is seeing a big move Sukhani recommends a buy with a stop under Rs 1,660. The stock is up more than 5 percent over the last month.
From Manoj Murlidharan
Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 115 and a price target of Rs 120-122 on the upside. The stock is flat in the past month.
Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Infosys with an upside target of Rs 1,380 and stop loss at Rs 1,430. Shares are up more than 5 percent over the last month.
