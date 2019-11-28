SBI Cards may be the largest IPO of FY20: All you need to know
Updated : November 28, 2019 01:13 PM IST
State Bank of India has filed an initial draft with the market regulator Sebi to sell up to 4 percent stake in its credit card venture SBI Cards and Payments Services.
It is looking to raise around Rs 9,600 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) under the offer-for-sale route.
While Carlyle is looking to sell 10 percent stake via the IPO, SBI would sell 4 percent stake in the company.
