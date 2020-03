A Twitter post advising caution on the SBI Cards IPO has gone viral, eliciting reactions ranging from agreement to scepticism.



SBI Cards IPO: long thread on valuation disasters in Indian markets & how these rip off the retail investors: Basic stats first:

13 crore shares offered out of total of 93 crore stocks. 14% float at Rs 750 per share is valuation of Rs 70 thousand crore to SBI Cards. #sbicards

— Anurag Singh (@anuragsingh_as) March 2, 2020

The tweet thread has been liked over 1,600 times.

Singh looked at the trailing price-to-earnings ratio for the issue, and said that given a valuation of Rs 70,000 crore at the IPO price, the stock looks steeply valued at 80 times FY19 earnings of Rs 862 crore.

The analysis of a stock only through the prism of the PE ratio could be tricky, especially if it’s a high-growth stock. For instance, SBI Cards’ profit has grown from Rs 373 crore in FY17 to Rs 863 crore in FY19. In fact, the company has already clocked a profit of Rs 1,161 crore in the first nine months of FY20. Annualising this figure at this year’s quarterly average pegs FY20’s profit at Rs 1,548 crore, which brings down the PE ratio to 45 times, a fact pointed by some on Twitter.

But Singh pointed out that the profit growth may have come through an expansion strategy by SBI Cards.

For instance, he underlined that the credit card base de-grew after the 2008 financial crisis, as banks realised the costs of pushing credit cards aggressively – between 2007-08 and 2014-15, the number of credit cards active in India fell from 27.5 million to 21.1 million.

It must be noted, however, that the credit card base has expanded since, rising sharply to 48.9 million in FY19.

Who has led this growth? SBI Cards.



Why does this happen ? Well because someone wants to issue cards at much faster pace vs the competition. Other banks don’t care as they want profitable growth with stable rates. But SBI cards wants a profitable exit, not sustainable growth. So, we get this. pic.twitter.com/r2a3dgeKVh

— Anurag Singh (@anuragsingh_as) March 2, 2020

In fact, much of the high-growth push at SBI Cards has taken place over the two years between FY17 and FY19.

Singh also points out that SBI Cards’ push have resulted in the company chasing lower-spending customers. For instance, with only a 6 percent market share, Citi customers spend 13 percent of all credit card spends. SBI Cards, with its 18 percent card share, commands only a 16 percent share in spends.

Another data point that could warrant caution is that SBI Cards’ employee benefit costs have quadrupled in the two years between FY17 and FY19. During the same period, increasingly, the company’s new customers have come through SBI’s traditional banking channel (35.2 percent vs 55.2 percent) – a base that may not include a lot of high spenders.

Singh’s overall note of caution was met with generally resonating views.

Analyst Deepak Shenoy wrote that while he did not agree with some of the points made, the clear risks to the issue were that “rapid growth could lead to rapid NPAs, valuation is very rich, and that recent growth could be dressed up”.

Others pointed that the SBI Cards, thanks to its SBI’s huge banking network, still has a vast untapped base of customers. Besides, advances in data analytics techniques mean companies can now scour through vast amounts of data to take better decisions, as one user pointed out.

Brokerages have generally had a positive opinion on the SBI Cards IPO on the back strong growth prospects and a visible franchise, with some saying that investors are at least assured of listing gains.

Still, the issue comes in the backdrop of intense broader market volatility globally, triggered by the economic impact of the coronavirus.