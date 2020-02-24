Market SBI Cards IPO: These key company personnel to turn millionaires on listing Updated : February 24, 2020 12:42 PM IST Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the SBI Cards IPO is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 745-775 per share giving the company a market cap of around Rs 69,500-72,000 crore. The prospectus also stated that the portion of the offer up to 18,64,669 equity shares will be available for allocation to eligible employees, on a proportionate basis. Under SBIC ESOP Scheme, 13,343,700 options have been granted as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, and none of these options have vested.