The share allocation of SBI Cards Initial Public Offer (IPO), which closed on March 5, is likely to be made on Wednesday. The allotment status of the IPO can be checked on the official website of Link Intime India- an integrated player in the IPO and corporate registry business. The initial share sale of SBI Cards and Payment Services, part of the country's largest public-sector lender SBI, was subscribed 22.45 times on the final day of bidding i.e. March 5.



Go to LinkIn time website and navigate to investors centre



Click on public issues- equities



Select the issue applied for i.e. SBI Cards and Payment Services in the drop-down menu



Now, enter the Permanent Account Number (PAN) or application number or Client ID



Enter the Captcha code and click on submit. The allotment status will be displayed



For any query on public issue, investor can send a mail to this email ID - ipo.helpdesk@linktime.co.in or call at 022 49186200.

The SBI Cards IPO is one of the largest share sales in recent times, both in terms of size and oversubscription. The offer received over 37 lakh applications generating demands of Rs 2 lakh crore, merchant banking sources added. The company had raised Rs 2,769 crore from 74 anchor investors.

The IPO comprises a fresh equity issue worth Rs 500 crore and a total dilution of around 14 percent is expected to be done through SBI Cards IPO via an Offer For Sale (OFS) route.

The company aims to raise Rs 10,355 crore through this IPO. It has already raised Rs 2,769 crore from 74 anchor investors, including 12 mutual funds. The listing on BSE and NSE of the IPO is likely to take place on March 16.

Currently, State Bank of India (SBI) holds 76 percent stake in SBI Cards while the rest is with Carlyle Group.