SBI Cards, HCL Tech and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 8:38:32 AM IST (Published)

HCL Tech |
Morgan Stanley says management reaffirmed revenue  guidance of 6-8 percent overall in constant currency terms for FY24. It views that the company can see structural growth opportunities in five years to grow at double digits.

SBI Cards | Morgan Stanley gives an overweight rating on SBI Cards, says industry spending growth was up 24 percent YoY in May.
IT Stocks |  Jefferies says that recent channel checks and interactions with IT companies point to a worsening demand outlook. It has cut FY24 growth estimate by 50-150 basis points and lower below FY24-26 EPS estimate.
IT Stocks | Morgan Stanley says that Accenture's Q3 showed reduced order intake growth, commentary around dampening in small projects raises concerns of slowdown for IT companies.
 Accenture |  Jefferies says that  Q4 CC rev guidance was in-line with estimate. It missed consensus by nearly 300 bps, bookings remained positive with strong outsourcing for a 4th straight quarter.
