SBI Cards, HCL Tech and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

Jefferies says that recent channel checks and interactions with IT companies point to a worsening demand outlook. It has cut FY24 growth estimate by 50-150 basis points and lower below FY24-26 EPS estimate.

Morgan Stanley says management reaffirmed revenue guidance of 6-8 percent overall in constant currency terms for FY24. It views that the company can see structural growth opportunities in five years to grow at double digits.

SBI Cards | Morgan Stanley gives an overweight rating on SBI Cards, says industry spending growth was up 24 percent YoY in May.

IT Stocks | Morgan Stanley says that Accenture's Q3 showed reduced order intake growth, commentary around dampening in small projects raises concerns of slowdown for IT companies.

Accenture | Jefferies says that Q4 CC rev guidance was in-line with estimate. It missed consensus by nearly 300 bps, bookings remained positive with strong outsourcing for a 4th straight quarter.