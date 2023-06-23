SBI Cards, HCL Tech and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

Jefferies says that recent channel checks and interactions with IT companies point to a worsening demand outlook. It has cut FY24 growth estimate by 50-150 basis points and lower below FY24-26 EPS estimate.
Morgan Stanley says management reaffirmed revenue guidance of 6-8 percent overall in constant currency terms for FY24. It views that the company can see structural growth opportunities in five years to grow at double digits.
