SBI Cards, HCL Tech and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

Jefferies says that recent channel checks and interactions with IT companies point to a worsening demand outlook. It has cut FY24 growth estimate by 50-150 basis points and lower below FY24-26 EPS estimate.

Morgan Stanley says management reaffirmed revenue guidance of 6-8 percent overall in constant currency terms for FY24. It views that the company can see structural growth opportunities in five years to grow at double digits.

Morgan Stanley gives an overweight rating on SBI Cards, says industry spending growth was up 24 percent YoY in May.