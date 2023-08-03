Shares of SBFC Finance are commanding a premium of Rs 40 in the grey market, according to market observers. The non-banking lender is selling its shares in the range of Rs 54-57, with a lot size of 260 shares, and its multiples thereof.

The Rs 1,025-crore initial public offering (IPO) of non-banking finance company SBFC Finance Ltd opened for subscription on Thursday, August 3. The three-day IPO would conclude on Monday, August 7. The company's shares are commanding a premium of Rs 40 in the grey market, according to market observers.

The non-banking lender is selling its shares in the range of Rs 54-57, with a lot size of 260 shares, and its multiples thereof.

SBFC Finance raises Rs 304.42 cr from anchor investors

Ahead of its IPO , the company has garnered Rs 304.43 crore from anchor investors. SBFC Finance informed the bourses that it allocated 5.34 crore equity shares at Rs 57 per share to 37 anchor investors.

The anchor investor list of domestic and foreign investor includes the names of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Carmignac Portfolio, Axis Mutual Fund, Birla Mutual Fund, Loomis Sayles, Neuberger Berman among others.

The anchor list also saw existing investors ICICI MF, SBI MF, HDFC MF, Amansa, Malabar and Steadview Capital participating in the offer.

What should investors do?

Analysts mostly have a 'Subscribe' rating for the SBFC Finance issue considering the robust business model, lower valuation, and consistent improvement in asset quality.

SBI Securities: Subscribe for listing gains

According to SBI Securities, SBFC, at the lower or upper price band of Rs 54 or Rs 57, is valued at 2.5 times or 2.6 times of its FY23 book value based on post-issue capital. While comparing the stock with its close peers on similar valuation parameters, the company is fairly valued. "We recommend investors to subscribe the IPO for listing gains at a CUT-OFF price," the brokerage said.

Geojit: Subscribe

Considering the lower valuation, consistent improvement in asset quality, and decent business performance, Geojit has assigned a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a short-to medium-term basis.

LKP Securities: Subscribe

At higher price band of Rs 57, the stock is valued at 2.4 times P/BVPS (price per book value per share) with current book value per share of Rs 23. Factoring the superlative return ratio, FY23 ROA of 3 percent and further improvement post fund raise, LKP Securities believes that SBFC Finance is worth subscribing.

Meanwhile, Hensex has advised investors to apply for listing gain as well as long term investment, while Choice Broking has assigned a 'Subscribe with Caution' rating to the issue.

Offer Summary

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 600 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) portion of up to Rs 425 crore. The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for expanding its capital base to satisfy future capital requirements.

SBFC Finance is backed by marquee institutional investors such as the Clermont Group, the Arpwood Group and the Malabar Group.

The non-banking lender has reserved shares worth Rs 10.25 crore for its eligible employee, who will get a discount of Rs 2 per share. About 50 percent of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while 35 percent shares will be reserved for retail investors. Non-institutional investors will get the rest 15 percent of the net offer.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar. Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on both NSE and BSE with August 16 as the tentative listing date.

Key Risks

1) Concentration of loans to MSMEs, which are perceived to be higher-risk customers than large corporate borrowers.

2) Lower NIM compared to peers. Additionally, margins have shown a declining trend for the last 3 years.

3) The company depend on the accuracy and completeness of information provided by the customers and certain third party service providers and reliance on any erroneous or misleading information may affect judgement of their creditworthiness, as well as the value of and title to the collateral.

Company Overview

Mumbai-headquartered SBFC Finance is a systemically important nondeposit-taking NBFC offering Secured MSME loans (80 percent of AUM), loans against gold (17 percent), and unsecured loans (3 percent).

Among MSME-focused NBFCs in India, the company has one of the highest assets under management (AUM) growth, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44 percent in the period from Fiscal 2019 to Fiscal 2023. The company has also witnessed healthy disbursement growth, at a CAGR of 40 percent between Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2023

The company serves customers in Tier II and Tier III cities, thereby fostering entrepreneurship in these regions, focusing on customers who have a strong credit history but may lack formal proof of income documents. The company has a diversified pan-India presence, with an extensive network in the target customer segment. As of March 31, 2023, SBFC has an expansive footprint in 120 cities, spanning 16 Indian states and two union territories, with 152 branches.