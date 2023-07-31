SBFC Finance IPO sets price band at Rs 54-57 — check GMP and other details

Shares of SBFC Finance were commanding a premium of Rs 40 in the grey market, according to market sources. Generally, investors look at grey market premiums to know the possible listing price.

The initial public offering (IPO) of non-banking lender SBFC Finance will open for subscription on Thursday, August 3, and the issue can be subscribed till Monday, August 7. The company will be selling its shares in range of Rs 54-57 apiece bearing face value of Rs 10 each. Investors can bid for a minimum of 260 equity shares and its multiples thereof.

The non-banking finance company plans to raise Rs 1,025 crore from the offering. The floor price is 5.4 times the face value of the equity share and the cap price is 5.7 times the face value of the equity share.

The public issue of face value of Rs 10 per equity share comprises of fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 600 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of Rs 425 crore.

Under the OFS, selling shareholders include, Arpwood Partners Investment Advisors LLP who will offload equity shares worth Rs 306 crore and Arpwood Capital, Eight45 Services LLP will sell shares up to Rs 75 and Rs 43 crore, respectively.

About 50 percent of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional bidders and the rest 35 percent will be reserved for retail investors. The offer also includes quota for eligible employees.

The proceeds from the IPO will be utilised to boost its capital base to meet future capital requirements arising out of the growth of business and assets.

SBFC Finance is focused on lending to entrepreneurs, small business owners, self-employed and salaried individuals. For the nine-months ended December, the non-banking lender had reported revenue of Rs 525. The company's profit stood at Rs 107 during the same period.

Backed by marquee institutional investors, the company primarily caters to customers in tier II and tier III cities, thereby fostering entrepreneurship in these regions.

It focuses on serving customers who have a strong credit history but may lack formal proof of income documents. By focusing on this niche, the company aims to address the funding needs of underserved individuals and businesses.

As of March 31, 2023, the company boasts an expansive footprint in 120 cities across 16 Indian states and two union territories, operating through a network of 152 branches. This widespread presence enables the company to reach a diverse customer base and provide financial assistance to those in need throughout India.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.