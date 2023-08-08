SBFC Finance IPO: Here is how to check your share allotment online

After the finalisation of the basis of allotment, the refunds will be initiated on August 11 for investors who did not get the allotment, while shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on August 14.

Non banking finance company (NBFC), SBFC Finance, will finalise its share allotment status later on Tuesday (August 8). Investors who have bid for the IPO can check the allotment status online at the BSE website or the website of the official registrar Kfin Technologies Limited (formerly Karvy Computershare) by following a few steps.

Here’s how to check share allotment status on BSE—

Investors can visit the official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select the equity option and then issue the name 'SBFC Finance Ltd' from the drop-down box.

Enter the Application Number exactly and PAN (10-digit alphanumeric) number as required

Enter the Captcha to verify and finally click on the Search Button.

Investors can also visit the Kfin Tech website for IPO status at https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

After the finalisation of the basis of allotment, the refunds will be initiated on August 11 for investors who did not get the allotment, while shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on August 14.

The shares of the company will get listed on the stock exchanges on August 16. The initial public offering (IPO) of the NBFC, which was open for subscription from August 3 to August 7, was subscribed 76.5 times overall.

The Rs 1,025-crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares to the tune of Rs 600 crore and an offer for the sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 400 crore by existing shareholders (including an anchor allocation portion).

The price band for the initial share sale was fixed at Rs 54-57 per share.