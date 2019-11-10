#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Saudi Aramco's record IPO starts November 17, says prospectus

Updated : November 10, 2019 01:18 PM IST

After years of delays and false starts, Aramco officials last week announced a share sale on the Riyadh stock exchange for the world's most profitable company, which pumps 10 percent of the world's oil.
It would be the world's biggest if it eclipses Chinese retail giant Alibaba's $  25 billion listing in 2014.
