Business
Saudi Aramco will not market IPO in the United States
Updated : November 17, 2019 12:09 PM IST
Aramco had said in its IPO prospectus earlier this month that the offering of shares would rely on the 144A rule of the US Securities Act, which allows a non-US issuer to tap the US market.
