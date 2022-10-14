SAT stays SEBI's cancellation of Brickwork Ratings registration order

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The SAT said that till the final appeal is heard, Brickworks should not take up fresh assignments. The SAT has posted the final hearing for November 15, 2022.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Friday stayed the SEBI's order that cancelled the registration of Brickwork Ratings as a credit rating agency.

The SEBI cited Brickwork's "failure to exercise proper care, skill and diligence,' while making its decision to shut its operations within six months. The SEBI decision was the first such action it has taken against a credit ratings agency.

Brickworks got its licence in 2008. Brickworks is among the seven credit rating agencies that is registered with the SEBI. Crisil, CARE, ICRA, Fitch, Acuite Ratings and Infomerics Ratings are the other six entities.

A few market experts said that it is a given that the winding-up order on Brickworks by the market regulator would benefit rivals in the ratings industry, Monecontrol.com reported.