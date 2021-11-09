Sapphire Foods IPO: KFC, Pizza Hut operator bets on expansion with reduced store sizes

As Sapphire Foods -- an operator of KFC and Pizza Hut chains of stores -- hits the primary market on Dalal Street, Group CEO Sanjay Purohit and CFO Vijay Jain detail the company's expansion plans, business strategy and more.

Sapphire Foods' initial public offer (IPO) is open for subscription at a price band of Rs 1,120-1,180. It is a franchise of Yum Brands in India, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut. The company operates these franchises in specific regions of the country. It also has the franchises of Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, but India is by far its dominant region for revenue as well as profits.

Sapphire Foods Group CEO Sanjay Purohit said the company came into operation just five or six years ago, and acquired many small franchises and consolidated them into itself . In the restaurant space, scale is very important to be able to drive further expansion and profitability, he said.

“When we started, we were about 250 stores but closed a lot of them because they were not profitable, and today, we have got 482 stores. We are among the biggest restaurant operators in the country; in terms of both revenue scale and profitability, perhaps among the top three,” said Purohit, adding that Sapphire operates in specified territories that are in 10 states for KFC, and 11 states for Pizza Hut.

Speaking about store expansions, Purohit said that even during the pandemic, the company "continued to open about 27 stores in the second half and in this first half, we opened about 46 stores, about 32 stores in Q2." He exuded confidence that the company can sustain this rate of expansion.

“Right from the beginning, we believed in an omni-channel store format strategy. When we acquired stores, they were mainly dine-in-focused, but we believe because a large portion of our capital in opening a store goes in setting up the kitchen, it is best to be able to optimise store sales by opening up accessibility through dine in, through takeaway, and through delivery," said Purohit.

The Group CEO also said that Sapphire Foods has reduced the sizes of its stores. "We used to have 2,500-2,700 square feet stores of both KFC and Pizza Hut, but today, they are much tighter. The much tighter store format, 1,200 square feet in case of Pizza Hut and 1,400-1,500 square feet in case of KFC, at the same level of revenues has much lower operating costs and therefore much better paybacks. So from the expansion side, we should be able to sustain the Q2 levels of store openings,” he elaborated.

Throwing light on the company's performance on the operational front, Sapphire Foods CFO Vijay Jain said: "Our first focus has been to turn around the company in terms of operating profit, which we have been successfully able to do over the last few years, and thereby grow further in terms of scale and expansion."

“As we build on to the scale, we will move towards PAT profitability,” he said, adding that the focus remains on growth as well as profitability. "As the scale builds up, or as we get more and more operating leverage, we should move towards the trajectory of PAT profitability," he said.

Asked if the company would turn PAT profitable this year, Jain said the management cannot give forward-looking guidance. However, talking about the company's strategy in terms of business expansion, he said: “On the organic front, we believe both KFC and Pizza Hut have a long runway with the way the industry is placed. It is still at a nascent stage in terms of QSR and this shows in the pace of expansion."

On the inorganic front, the idea is to look for high-quality, scalable QSR brands, he said. "It can be complementary categories, either in existing geography which is in India, or can be outside India as well... With these two strategies, as we build scale, getting operating leverage on a fixed cost, we should move towards profitability, but I would avoid commenting on which quarter which month of each year," Jain added.

