    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Samvat 2079: Vetri Subramaniam expects earning cuts as global recession fear looms

    market | IST

    Samvat 2079: Vetri Subramaniam expects earning cuts as global recession fear looms

    Profile image
    By Latha Venkatesh   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Vetri Subramaniam, CIO of UTI AMC, on October 20, said that given the rising probability of recession, one should begin to see earnings cuts. He was talking to CNBC-TV18 about global markets and the economy.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell UTI AMC share

    TRADE
    Vetri Subramaniam, CIO of UTI AMC believes that given the rising probability of recession, one should begin to see earnings cuts. He was talking to CNBC-TV18 about global markets and the economy.
    “Global earnings growth, and particularly the US, have not been cut too much for ’23, and given the rising probability of a recession or some sort of a setback in their economy, you should start to see earnings cuts there. And some of that will translate into the Indian earnings numbers as well.”
    According to him, there is certainly some downdraft on the earnings forecast at this point in time.
    Also Read |  Samvat 2079: Economists evaluate India and growth ahead
    India has been outperforming its peers and Subramaniam believes that there are two ways of looking at this. "You could look at the last year of the market return and say, we are down 4-5 percent or you could look at how all the other markets have done which are down 20-30 percent, and then realize how much better off you are in a relative sense.”
    Also Read: Old Bridge Capital's Kenneth Andrade on where to invest in Samvat 2079
    “We are only talking about outperformance; you cannot really decouple because 21 percent of your GDP is exports of goods and services and that is going to be the area which will first get hit if global growth slows down, but there will be a second level effect on other sectors,” he added.
    For more details, watch the accompanying video
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng