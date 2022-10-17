Samvat 2079: Decoding market trends, and themes to watch

CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D'Souza and Sonal Bhutra spoke to Basant Maheshwari, Author & Portfolio Manager at BM Wealth Advisors; and Viraj Mehta, Managing Director-PMS at Equirus to discuss the sector or stock-specific bets for Samvat 2079.

Between last year's Diwali and this one, frontline indices have delivered a subdued performance with a cut of nearly 5 percent owing to global headwinds. But we need to note that we have outperformed other global indices which are sitting with much wider cuts.

Among the frontline indices small cap index has taken a sharper knock.

The reason Nifty has been under pressure is that one of the pillars, which is IT, has underperformed, and giving it company was the realty index.

The biggest outperforming indices have been auto and FMCG. A few themes that did well include paper as it was part of the unlock trade as people went back to work and school post-lockdown. Paper prices remain elevated and a better product mix kept the stock prices elevated.

The China+1 and Europe+1 theme has kept the chemicals stocks in business and finally occupancy levels have been increased and average revenue rate per rooms have been surging as vacations and staycations have picked up steam.

Maheshwari said he bets on electric vehicles, ethanol plays, midcap IT, midcap cement, media and online brokerages.

Mehta said they own Kolte-Patil Developers, Prataap Snacks, Thangamayil Jewellery, and Ceat.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.