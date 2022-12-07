Samir Arora credits domestic investors for Nifty outperformance

The Indian markets have performed better than their peers in the past few months and market veteran Samir Arora reckons that the healthy domestic investor base should get credit for it.

"The domestic investor base has done well and has held through the bad phase of COVID and after that. This has led to Nifty outperformance," the founder of Helios Capital told CNBC-TV18.

Arora though bullish on the India growth story says that one should not take the market performance for granted.

Equity allocations are high in developed markets whereas in India it is still in a building phase as more and more people are taking up investments in markets.

Arora believes that 2023 will see equities outperform other asset classes like real estate and gold. The markets in November have seen the return of Initial Public Offerings or IPOs which is the process for listing on the exchanges.

“Everybody should invest in equities, over time equities outperform fixed income, over time equities outperform property for most of the investors. Therefore there should be a reasonable allocation to equities,” he reasoned.

The market veteran expects to see mid-teen returns going forward and said that once the US market stops falling – which he believes will take 2-3 months – global investors will go back to Wall Street.

