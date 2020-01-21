#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
Sachin Bansal to focus on investments in fintech firms, says report

Updated : January 21, 2020 03:38 PM IST

Bansal had earlier invested Rs 888 crore in Navi Technologies, formerly known as BaCQ, mainly to fund startups in the financial sector.
World Bank’s investment arm IFC announced that it will invest approximately $30 million in Navi Technologies.
