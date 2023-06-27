CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeS&P 500, Nasdaq futures rise slightly as investors await economic data News

S&P 500, Nasdaq futures rise slightly as investors await economic data

S&P 500, Nasdaq futures rise slightly as investors await economic data
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jun 27, 2023 7:12:11 PM IST (Updated)

In pre-market trading, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures gained about 0.14 percent and 0.34 percent, respectively. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 29 points

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged higher on Tuesday, as investors eyed the next batch of economic data that could offer hints on the US Federal Reserve's monetary tightening plans, while a profit warning from Walgreen Boots weighed on Dow futures. In pre-market trading, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures gained about 0.14 percent and 0.34 percent, respectively. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 29 points.

Live TV

Loading...

Walgreens Boots Alliance tumbled 7.1 percent in premarket trading as it posted weaker-than-expected earnings and slashed its financial year profit forecast on lower demand for coronavirus tests and vaccines as well as lower consumer spending. However, gains in megacap stocks such Amazon, Tesla and Nvidia supported market sentiment.
Apart from key figures, including new home sales, monthly durable goods and consumer confidence data, due today, market participants are also focusing on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech before the European Central Bank forum at Sintra in Portugal.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X