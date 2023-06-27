S&P 500, Nasdaq futures rise slightly as investors await economic data

In pre-market trading, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures gained about 0.14 percent and 0.34 percent, respectively. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 29 points

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged higher on Tuesday, as investors eyed the next batch of economic data that could offer hints on the US Federal Reserve's monetary tightening plans, while a profit warning from Walgreen Boots weighed on Dow futures. In pre-market trading, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures gained about 0.14 percent and 0.34 percent, respectively. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 29 points.

Walgreens Boots Alliance tumbled 7.1 percent in premarket trading as it posted weaker-than-expected earnings and slashed its financial year profit forecast on lower demand for coronavirus tests and vaccines as well as lower consumer spending. However, gains in megacap stocks such Amazon, Tesla and Nvidia supported market sentiment.

Apart from key figures, including new home sales, monthly durable goods and consumer confidence data, due today, market participants are also focusing on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech before the European Central Bank forum at Sintra in Portugal.