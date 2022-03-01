Russia-Ukraine conflict likely to delay LIC IPO to next fiscal; govt to reassess March listing this week

LIC IPO timeline was planned considering local factors and would ideally like to go ahead with it. However, "now, there is a full-scale war. Therefore, I need to go back and review the situation," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The Russia-Ukraine war is likely to delay the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to next fiscal, government officials said on Tuesday.

Officials told CNBC-TV18 that Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stated government position and a meeting is scheduled this week on the likely reassessment of the LIC listing in March.

The finance minister told Business Line that the LIC IPO timeline was planned considering local factors and would ideally like to go ahead with it. However, Sitharaman added that she is open to reviewing the plans.

“If global considerations warrant that I need to look at it, I wouldn’t mind looking at it again, she added.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, Indian markets have faced volatility like other markets, and government officials fear foreign and domestic investors may shy away from buying shares of the insurance company.

However, "now, there is a full-scale war. Therefore, I need to go back and review the situation," Sitharaman said.

She added that the pressure of meeting the revenue targets from the sale of government stakes in companies in the current fiscal year ending March 31 would not be a factor in deciding the timing of LIC listing.

"No, I don’t think that’s a factor. ..I have to explain it to the whole world," she said.

The government and LIC's management had launched virtual roadshows for India's biggest-ever public listing, aiming to float a stake of 5 percent to raise about USD 8 billion this month.

Last Saturday, the federal cabinet approved a policy amendment allowing foreign direct investment of up to 20 percent in LIC a change aimed at facilitating the listing of the state-run insurer.

(With inputs from Reuters)