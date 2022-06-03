The rupee edged higher to as much as 77.47 against the US dollar on Friday, supported by gains in domestic equities, easing oil rates and weakness in the greenback overseas.

It began the day at 77.48 against the US currency.

Indian equity benchmarks rose more than one percent, on track to finish higher for the third session in a row, boosted by buying across sectors. Easing daily foreign institutional outflows supported the sentiment on Dalal Street.

FIIs net sold Indian shares worth Rs 451.8 crore on Thursday — the lowest single-day outflow since March 14, according to exchange data.

Global crude oil prices declined after the OPEC+ grouping of top producers decided to raise output.

Benchmark Brent futures were last seen quoting 0.4 percent lower at $117.2 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 0.5 percent at $116.4 a barrel.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies — declined as much as 0.2 percent to 101.7.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, expects the dollar index to remain volatile on Friday, as investors await a key jobs report from the US. He said the index could hold its support level of 101.2 on a closing basis.

"We expect the rupee to remain volatile on Friday and hold its support level of 78.10," he said.