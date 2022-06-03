Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homemarket News

Rupee appreciates to 77.47 vs US dollar as crude oil eases

Rupee appreciates to 77.47 vs US dollar as crude oil eases

Profile image
By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)
Mini

The rupee appreciated by as much as 13 paise to 77.4 against the US dollar, supported by strength in domestic equities, declining oil prices and weakness in the greenback overseas.

Rupee appreciates to 77.47 vs US dollar as crude oil eases
The rupee edged higher to as much as 77.47 against the US dollar on Friday, supported by gains in domestic equities, easing oil rates and weakness in the greenback overseas.
It began the day at 77.48 against the US currency.
Indian equity benchmarks rose more than one percent, on track to finish higher for the third session in a row, boosted by buying across sectors. Easing daily foreign institutional outflows supported the sentiment on Dalal Street.
FIIs net sold Indian shares worth Rs 451.8 crore on Thursday — the lowest single-day outflow since March 14, according to exchange data. 
Global crude oil prices declined after the OPEC+ grouping of top producers decided to raise output.
Benchmark Brent futures were last seen quoting 0.4 percent lower at $117.2 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 0.5 percent at $116.4 a barrel.
The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies — declined as much as 0.2 percent to 101.7.
Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, expects the dollar index to remain volatile on Friday, as investors await a key jobs report from the US. He said the index could hold its support level of 101.2 on a closing basis.
"We expect the rupee to remain volatile on Friday and hold its support level of 78.10," he said.
The rupee had settled lower by nine paise at 77.60 against the American currency.
Tags
next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More