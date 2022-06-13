Rupee slides from 77 to 78 vs US dollar in just one month — here's how some of its peers have fared

The rupee took about 26 sessions to breach the 78 mark against the US dollar since breaching 77 for the first time ever. Here's how some of its Asian and emerging market peers have fared during this period.

The rupee took little more than a month to breach the 78-mark against the US dollar since hitting 77 for the first time ever — a period that saw most other emerging market (EM) currencies appreciate. This is in stark contrast to its more than two-year long journey from the 76-level — it had first breached the level on March 23, 2020, a day before India imposed its first full lockdown to tackle COVID infections.

The MSCI International EM Currency index — which tracks the performance of 25 emerging market currencies against the US dollar — rose 0.7 percent since May 9, when the rupee first hit the 77 level.

Here's how some of the rupee's Asian peers have fared during this period:

Currency Change in one month vs USD (%) Russian ruble 18.2 Brazilian reel 3.6 South African rand 1.8 Chinese yuan 0.3 Hong Kong dollar 0 Japanese yen -3.2

This also is in contrast to the trend seen in the past few months, wherein the rupee has outperformed its EM peers.

The latest bout of depreciation in the rupee comes ahead of a key reading on consumer inflation in India due later on Monday, and is in line with other Asian currencies.

"The rupee's performance relative to its emerging market peers has been stable in the past one month.... Some of its peers have been highly volatile, like the Turkish lira, the Argentina peso and the Malaysian ringgit, which have depreciated by 12 percent, 4.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively... On the other hand, some of the currencies have gotten stronger like the Brazilian reel and the Chinese yuan," Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex, told CNBCTV18.com.

A surge in the US dollar, boosted by a fresh 40-year high in consumer prices and aggressive rate hikes, put pressure on the rupee.

So, what is ailing the rupee?

The sharper pace of depreciation in the rupee comes amid fears that unabated inflation and the resultant hikes in the pandemic-era interest rates might hamper economic growth.

Rising benchmark bond yields are also putting pressure on the currency.

Yields rise when investors sell bonds in anticipation of higher interest rates ahead, as higher rates hurt the existing value of bonds prompting the holders to limit their losses.

Pabari expects 78.5 to remain a key level to watch out for, which, if taken out, could be followed by the 79-mark, he said.