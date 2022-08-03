Rupee back above 79 vs dollar, suffers biggest single-day fall in 3 months

The rupee depreciated by 45 paise to settle at 79.16 against the US dollar on Wednesday, returning above the 79 mark after a gap of one day. That marked the biggest fall in the rupee in three months.

Strength in the dollar overseas put pressure on the rupee, though easing oil prices and gains in domestic equities limited the downside.

The dollar index — which gauges strength in the US currency against the euro, the yen, the sterling, the Canadian dollar, the krona and the franc — rose as much as 0.3 percent.

Crude oil fell about one percent on Wednesday, reversing gains from the previous session, ahead of a key meeting of top producers — known as the OPEC+ grouping — on fears of a slowdown in global growth hitting demand.

Brent crude futures fell 0.9 percent to $99.6 a barrel, wiping out the previous session's gain, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures 0.7 percent to $93.7 a barrel.

Geopolitical tensions between the US and China after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan boosted the dollar's safe-haven appeal, said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"The dollar also strengthened on hawkish statements by Fed officials, who hinted at aggressive rate hikes in the near term. Weak jobs data capped sharp gains... Disappointing macroeconomic data from India may continue to mount downside pressure on the rupee," he said.

The Indian currency is about 1.1 percent above its all-time low against the greenback, hit last month.

Choudhary expects the rupee to move within a 78.2-79.8 range in the next couple of sessions.

Indian equity benchmarks began extended a winning streak to the sixth session in a row amid choppy trade.