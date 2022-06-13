Explained | Rupee hitting low is good news for one-fifth of the Indian economy — here's what it means for you

The fall in the rupee below the 78 mark against the US dollar for the first time ever may have different repercussions for different segments of the Indian economy. For one pocket — which makes up for nearly one fifth of the economy, it is a boon, as it increases their income by about 1.3 percent on each dollar earned from foreign markets in the last one month alone.

Exporters of goods and services account for 18.7 percent to India's GDP, which expanded 4.1 percent in the January-March period — the lowest pace of growth in a year.

But what about the rest of the economy?

For importers, it is a different story altogether. And the pain might just reach end-consumers, too.

Rupee depreciation makes oil imports more expensive, for instance, which is a major pain point for the economy, as it depends on imports to meet more than 80 percent of its oil needs.

Simply put, higher cost for oil importers can shrink their margins further — after months of margin pressure — and in turn, force them to pass on the cost to customers.

And weakness in the rupee against the greenback may be here to stay.

In fact, it has taken the rupee little more than a month to breach the 78-mark against the US dollar since hitting 77 for the first time ever. This is in stark contrast to its more than two-year-long journey from 76 to 77, which ended in March 2020, just before India imposed its first full lockdown to tackle the pandemic.

"The outlook on the rupee is negative for the near term given the concerns about the aggressive rate hike campaign by the Fed and the advance seen in the US dollar towards a four-week high. As for the near-term outlook, the 78.50 mark is likely to provide support to the local unit," Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice-President-Commodity and Currency Research at Religare Broking, told CNBCTV18.com.

Despite some cooling off, crude oil prices are not far from three-month peaks owing to supply tightness, further accentuating inflation concerns and inflicting damage on the global economy already strained by tightening of monetary policy by major central banks and by the Russia-Ukraine crisis, said Sachdeva.

While inflation in the US has hit a fresh 40-year high of 8.6 percent, a key reading on consumer prices in India is due later in the day. That when the RBI has raised the repo rate — the key interest rate at which it lends money to commercial banks — by 90 basis points in the past six weeks and raised its inflation forecast for the year ending March 2023 by 100 bps to 6.7 percent.

Economists see downside risks to GDP estimates for India due to factors such as high oil prices.

"Along with the rest of the world and region, India has a downside from external demand being weak. But at the same time, domestic demand will be a decent offset for India. So, we expect GDP growth in the fiscal year ending March 2023 to be at 7.6 percent. But we reckon that there are downside risks because commodity prices, especially oil, which is a big challenge for India," Chetan Ahya, Chief Asia Economist at Morgan Stanley, told CNBC-TV18.