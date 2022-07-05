The rupee slipped to 79.04 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid rising crude oil prices, though strength in domestic equities limited the downside.

A strike in Norway that is expected to disrupt oil and gas output created supply concerns in the oil market. Brent futures rose as much as 1.1 percent to $114.7 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures followed suit, climbing as much as 2.8 percent to $111.4 a barrel.

India meets the lion's share of its demand for oil through imports.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities, expects the rupee to remain volatile this week. "The rupee could find support in the range of 79.55-79.80 against the US dollar," he said.

The dollar index – which gauges strength in the greenback against six other currencies – was down 0.1 percent at 104.9.

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher led by gains in financial, oil & gas, FMCG and IT shares, despite sustained selling by foreign institutional investors.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 78.95 against the US currency.