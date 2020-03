The Indian rupee recovered after hitting record low against dollar on Friday. The domestic currency was trading 50 paise up from days' lows. Earlier in the day, the rupee opened 19 paise lower at 74.41 per dollar against previous close of 74.22 and plunged further to cross October 11, 2018 level of 74.48, weighed down by worries over the coronavirus pandemic.

A sense of anxiety among investors has developed as they see the global economy is plunging into a deep crisis due to coronavirus pandemic, according to analysts.

Amid the heavy rush for the US dollar in forex markets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced that it will undertake a six-month US Dollar sell/buy swaps to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market. The first sell/buy swap auction involving $2 billion will be held on Monday and the swaps will be conducted through auctions in several tranches, the central bank announced.

In the current month so far, FPIs have pulled out a whopping Rs 33,163 crore from Indian capital markets.

Meanwhile, the Indian equity market saw another tumultuous opening session for a second day on Friday. Indian bourses halted trading for 45 minutes during the early session after both the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their lower circuit limits.