Explained | How the rupee's plunge to record lows impacts you

The rupee has plummeted to a series of lifetime lows against the US dollar in the recent past . The rupee opened at a record low of 79.94 against the US dollar on Friday.

It took the rupee less than a month to hit the 79 mark after sinking to 78 against the greenback for the first time on June 13. Markets have braced themselves for the rupee to hit the 80 mark soon.

What is hurting the rupee and measures India has taken

The US dollar has hovered around two-decade highs. And elevated consumer prices, aggressive rate hikes, and higher benchmark bond yields have put pressure on the rupee. But the rupee has fared relatively better against its Asian peers, primarily because of India's strong forex reserves.

“We have a very strong buffer of forex reserves, even though they have declined from a record of $642 billion in September 2021 and stand at around $588 billion. We have the fifth largest reserves in the world," Sugandha Sachdeva, vice-president of commodity and currency research at Religare Broking, told CNBCTV18.com.

She attributed increased oil purchases from Russia at a discount as one of the factors that have supported the rupee as compared to other emerging market currencies.

"Russia oil accounted for 10 percent of India's total oil imports since April, a rise from 0.2 percent before the Russia-Ukraine war. With the sanctions in place, India gets a discount of $30 per barrel, though, with increased insurance and transportation costs due to sanctions, the effective concessions amount to $10 per barrel,” Sachdeva said.

Another factor, according to her, is the recent gold import duty hike, which is likely to cut down gold imports and curb the swelling current account deficit to a certain extent. If a country imports more than it exports, the value of the currency depreciates, whereas if the imports are less than exports, the currency appreciates. Hence, a decline in imports will support the rupee.

The fourth reason behind a comparatively better placement of the rupee against the US dollar is the levies imposed on the export of oil products. “This will lead to additional revenues for the government, and reduce oil imports with oil prices hovering around multi-year highs.”

Another major factor is the RBI’s rupee settlement mechanism . On July 11, RBI decided to put in place an additional arrangement for invoicing, payment and settlement of exports or imports in the Indian rupee. “This was primarily aimed at facilitating greater trade with Russia because we don’t just import oil, we import a host of other things from them. So, this will reduce the demand for dollars annually,” said Sachdeva.

Lastly, Sachdeva said the relatively lower levels of inflation are also supporting the domestic currency. “In the advanced economies, inflation is almost at a 40-year high. India is also battling with high inflation, but then that's slightly above the RBI's comfort zone, we are still much better as compared to the advanced economies in terms of the inflation numbers.”

But how does rupee depreciation impact you?

India is the third-biggest consumer and importer of oil. India imports 80 percent of its total oil needs. And importing this oil means spending dollars, depleting forex reserves. As the value of the rupee depreciates against the dollar, import costs go up. To balance these high import costs, the retail price of oil products rises, impacting consumers directly.

Rising oil prices affect not just fuel and transportation, but also daily essentials like edible oil and packaged foods like cookies.

It’s not just oil that India imports, many components of electric goods, vehicles, fertilisers, and minerals among other things are imported. As a result, prices of both luxury and necessity products rise.

The value of the rupee and inflation are inversely proportional. As the value of the rupee falls, inflation shoots up. As a measure to tame inflation, central banks raise the repo rate, the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks. As this rate rises, commercial banks raise the interest rates they charge on loans. Thus, borrowing money gets expensive.

A depreciation in the value of the rupee against the US dollar not only affects the Indian markets but also makes foreign education and foreign travel costlier.

But if you think spending less will keep you unaffected, you are wrong. If consumers tighten their purse strings, demand for products as well as services diminishes. This would make companies slow down production lines and that would in turn mean job cuts.