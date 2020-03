The rupee opened 59 paise lower against dollar on Friday. The currency started at 73.94 per dollar versus previous close of 73.35. On Thursday, the rupee snapped its four-session losing run to close higher against the dollar amid hopes that efforts by countries and global agencies would offset financial damage from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Asian shares and US stock futures, meanwhile, fell on Friday following another Wall Street rout as disruptions to global business from the coronavirus beyond China worsened, stoking fears of a prolonged world economic slowdown.

Yields on 10-year US Treasuries fell to a record low as investors increased bets that the Federal Reserve will follow this week's surprise 50 basis point rate cut with further easing to prevent corporate bond spreads from widening further.

Oil prices fell due to worries that non-OPEC oil producers might not agree to output cuts even though global energy demand is weakening.