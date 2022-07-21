Rupee near record low, sinks below 80 mark against US dollar

The rupee opened lower at 80.05 against the US dollar on Thursday as gain in dollar yielded pressure on the currency. An upturn in selling of Indian shares by foreign institutional investors and losses in domestic equities also added pressure. Easing oil prices, however, capped the losses.

Global oil prices edged lower on Thursday as demand concerns outweighed tight global supply. Brent futures fell as much as 1.7 percent to $105.08 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures followed suit and was one percent down to $98.87 a barrel.

The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — climbed marginally to almost 107.

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a flat start on Thursday.

The rupee had settled at 79.99 against the US dollar in the previous session.