    Rupee inches higher to 79.85 vs US dollar

    Profile image
    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)
    Mini

    The rupee edged higher to 79.85 against the US dollar on Monday as easing oil prices yielded support. A firm dollar, however, capped the gains. 

    The rupee edged higher to 79.85 against the US dollar on Monday as easing oil prices yielded support. A firm dollar, however, capped the gains.
    Global oil prices edged lower on Monday amid worries of falling demand post expected interest rate hike. Brent futures fell as much as 1.1 percent to $97.3 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures followed suit and was 1.2 percent down at $93.55 a barrel.
    The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — remained largely unchanged at 106.6.
    Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-down start on Monday.
    The rupee had settled at 79.86 against the US dollar in the previous session.
