Rupee inches higher but not far from 80 level against US dollar

The rupee opened higher at 79.93 against the US dollar on Wednesday, after hitting 80 in the previous session, as easing dollar, lowering oil benchmarks and gains in domestic equities supported the currency.

Despite hitting the dreaded 80 against the US dollar on Tuesday, rupee is not expected to breach the low mark anytime soon as the dollar retreats from two decade high levels is likely to support the domestic currency.

The government on Wednesday announced cut in windfall tax on crude, petrol, diesel and ATF, which would support exports and hence the rupee. Fall in the foreign institutional investors buying is also acting as a cushion for the currency.

Global oil prices edged lower on Wednesday ahead of expected buildups in US crude inventories amid weakness in product demand. Brent futures fell as much as 3.4 percent to $103.6 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures followed suit, down 0.9 percent at $99.8 a barrel.

The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — dropped 0.2 percent to 106.4.

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Wednesday.

The rupee had settled at 79.94 against the US dollar in the previous session.