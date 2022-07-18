Rupee inches higher against US dollar

    Home

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)
    The rupee opened higher at 79.79 against the US dollar on Monday as positive trend in domestic equities and a easing dollar supported the currency. Rising oil benchmarks, however, capped the gains.
    Global oil prices climbed on Monday as traders await the resumption of gas flow through the Nord Stream pipe from Russia to Germany after a shutdown for scheduled maintenance.
    Brent futures rose almost one percent to $102.2 a barrel as of 9:32 am. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures followed suit and was 0.7 percent up at $95.3 a barrel.
    The dollar index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — slipped marginally to 107.8.
    Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Monday.
    The rupee had settled at 79.88 against the US dollar in the previous session.
