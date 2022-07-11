Rupee hits record low of 79.38 against US dollar

The rupee hit a record low of 79.38 against the US dollar on Monday as strength in dollar and negative trends in domestic equities yielded pressure on the domestic currency. Easing oil prices, however, kept the losses in check.

Global oil prices edged lower on Monday as tight supply concerns and fears of recession worried investors. Brent futures were one 1 percent down at Rs 106 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell as much as 1.2 percent to $103.5 a barrel.

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, "USDINR is poised for rapid ascent to 79.9, followed by 81, with downside risk marker placed at 78.9 or 78.5." He added that intraday, inability to float above 79.25 could prompt slippages until 79.11 before bargain buying resurfaces.

The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — rose half a percent to 107.2.

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Monday amid losses across other Asian markets.

The rupee had settled at 79.25 against the US dollar in the previous session.