The rupee opened at a record low of 78.11 against the US dollar on Monday, amid a sell-off across equities and strength in the greenback overseas. Easing crude oil rates, however, lent some support to the currency. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield climbed by one percent to 7.6 percent.

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 fell around 2.4 percent each amid weakness across sectors, as fears of worsening inflation weighed on investor sentiments globally.

Global crude oil prices fell amid a rise in COVID cases and fresh restrictions in China. Brent crude futures fell as much as two percent to $119.5 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures followed suit, dropping by as much as 2.1 percent to $118.2 a barrel.

The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies — rose 0.4 percent to 104.5.

"We expect the rupee to remain weak this week and test 78.20-78.50 levels," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities.

The rupee had settled at 77.84 against the greenback on Friday.