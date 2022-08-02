Rupee hits one-month high, below 79 against dollar

The rupee touched a nearly one-month high mark of 78.95 against the US dollar on Tuesday. An easing dollar and fall in global oil benchmarks supported the domestic currency.

The rupee settled at 79.02 in the previous session.

Global oil prices fell on Monday ahead of the OPEC meeting scheduled on Wednesday. Brent futures fell 1.5 percent to $98.5 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures followed suit and slumped 1.4 percent to $92.6 a barrel.

The dollar index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — fell 0.4 percent to 104.9.

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in red on Tuesday amid losses in global markets.