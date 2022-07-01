Rupee hits all-time low of 79 against US dollar

The rupee touched 79 for the first time against the US dollar on Friday, amid weakness in domestic equities as greenback held its ground overseas. Rising oil benchmarks yielded pressure on the domestic currency.

Global oil prices edged higher on Friday after OPEC+ said it would stick to its planned oil output hikes in August and investors worried about the strength of the global economy.

Brent futures rose as much as 3.9 percent to $113.2 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures followed suit, climbing one percent to $106.72 a barrel.

The dollar index – which gauges strength in the greenback against six other currencies – was slightly up at 104.7.

Ananth Narayan, Professor, SPJIMR said “I think RBI would want the rupee to adjust a little bit to what the flows look like, not stand in the way of flows. Yes, douse the volatility, don't let there be a panic in the market.” He pointed out that it's not just the rupee, but every single Asian currency, every market is also falling and therefore allow the rupee adjust. “I would think that's the right way to kind of approach this at this point in time,” he said.

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded Indian shares worth Rs 172.38 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.