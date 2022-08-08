    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Rupee falls to 79.45 vs dollar as oil near multi-month lows

    Rupee falls to 79.45 vs dollar as oil near multi-month lows

    Rupee falls to 79.45 vs dollar as oil near multi-month lows
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    Mini

    The rupee fell by as much as 22 paise against the US dollar on Monday as dollar held ground, and domestic equities started the session flat. Crude oil prices dropped to multi-months low, before recovering slightly, in a choppy trade. 

    The rupee fell by as much as 22 paise to touch 79.45 against the US dollar on Monday as dollar held ground, and domestic equities started the session flat. Crude oil prices dropped to multi-months low, before recovering slightly, in a choppy trade.
    On Friday, rupee appreciated 31 paise to 79.15 after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a 50 basis-point hike in the repo rate — the key rate at which it lends money to commercial banks.
    The domestic currency settled at 79.23 in the previous session.
    The dollar index — which measures the US dollar against a basket of currencies — climbed 0.2 percent.
    Crude oil prices rebounded on Monday after touching multi months low of  earlier in the session amid recession fears and China's reduced crude oil imports.
    Brent crude futures climbed 0.8 percent to $95.7 a barrel, not far from multi-month low of $93.9 and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were 0.7 percent up at $89.6 a barrel.
    Indian equity benchmarks opened flat on Monday tracing losses across global markets.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

    Tags

    DollarDollar rupeedollar to rupeedollar vs rupeerupee
    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng