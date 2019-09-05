Rupee erases all YTD gains in August; analysts warn of further downside

The rupee opened higher against the US dollar on Thursday, helped by a weaker greenback. At 02:57 PM, the rupee was trading at 71.90 a dollar, up 22 paise from its Wednesdayâ€™s close of 72.12. The home currency opened at 71.85 and touched a high and a low of 71.84 and 71.93 a dollar, respectively.

The currency had fallen to its year's lowest of Rs 72.40 on Tuesday. But some recovery in domestic equity markets and a broad slide in the US dollar against other currencies helped the rupee pullback after the sharp fall.

However, in the last month, the rupee has declined 4.5 percent, erasing all its year-to-date gains. The rupee has underperformed all its Asian peers except Chinaâ€™s Yuan in August.

After a period of relative stability, the domestic currency depreciated sharply in the last 1 month because of accelerated US-China trade tensions and increased outflows by foreign investors from the Indian equity market.

According to analysts, the fall needs to be seen relative to the overall weakness in currencies of emerging markets as MSCI emerging market currency index was also down by 3.3 percent in the last one month.

However, it is widely believed that yuan's fall was mainly because of Chinaâ€™s reported devaluation of its currency beyond the psychological mark of 7 yuan per dollar for the first time in more than a decade amid escalating tensions with the US over trade tariffs.

Continuing protests in Hong Kong and crash in Argentinaâ€™s peso (due to Argentine political turmoil) also led to a global risk-off environment and flight of capital from riskier EM assets to safe havens such as bonds, yen, and gold.

Emerging market currencies have also been depressed due to the inverted bond yield curve in the US signalling fear of a recession in the US economy.

Analysts warn of more pain ahead. Weakness in the rupee is a reflection of the broader underperformance of high-yielding emerging markets forex, weakness in equities, and the effect of recent policy actions, said Nomura in a report. Broader risk aversion and Indiaâ€™s basic balance deficit could continue to drive weakness in the rupee, it added.