Rupee erases all YTD gains in August; analysts warn of further downside

Updated : September 05, 2019 03:09 PM IST

The currency had fallen to its year's lowest of Rs 72.40 on Tuesday.
The domestic currency depreciated sharply in the last 1 month because of accelerated US-China trade tensions and increased outflows by foreign investors from the Indian equity market.
