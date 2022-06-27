The rupee ended Monday's session at 78.34 against the US dollar as strong domestic equities and fall in dollar supported the currency. Sustained foreign institutional investor outflows and rising oil prices, however, restricted the gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened sharply up at 78.24 against the US dollar, then inched lower to quote 78.27, registering a gain of 6 paise over the last close. In the previous session, the rupee had closed at its all-time low of 78.33 against the US dollar.

Global oil benchmarks slipped amid global economic concerns before rising slightly later in the trade. Brent futures fell as much as 0.8 percent to $107.1 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures followed suit, falling by almost one percent to $105.6 a barrel.

The dollar index – which gauges strength in the greenback against six other currencies – was 0.2 percent down at 103.7.

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Tuesday. Nifty50 gained 1.45 percent to reach the intraday high of 15,927.45. Sensex was 1.5 percent up at 53,509.50. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded Indian shares worth Rs 2,353.77 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

The net outflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from equities reached Rs 2.13 lakh crore till now this year, data with depositories showed.

Given the policy normalisation narrative by the US Fed and other major central banks, coupled with high oil prices and volatile rupee, FPIs are likely to stay away from emerging market assets, Hitesh Jain, Lead Analyst - Institutional Equities, Yes Securities, said.