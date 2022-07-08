The rupee opened lower at 79.20 against the US dollar on Friday as firmness in dollar yielded pressure on the domestic currency. Easing oil prices and a positive trend in domestic equities, however, kept the losses in check.

Global oil prices edged lower on Friday as tight supply concerns and fears of recession worried investors.

Both Brent futures and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose as much as 0.3 percent to $105 and $103 a barrel respectively.

The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — rose as much as 0.1 percent to over 107, hovering close to a 20-year peak.

"We expect rupee to remain volatile session on Friday... It could hold its key support level of 79.55 on a closing basis," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities.

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Friday.

The rupee had settled at 79.18 against the US dollar on Thursday.