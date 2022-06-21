Homemarket news

Rupee edges lower against US dollar amid rising oil rates

By Asmita Pant  |  IST (Published)
The rupee declined to as low as 78.09 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid rising oil prices and sustained foreign institutional outflows.

The rupee depreciated to as much as 78.09 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid rising oil prices and sustained foreign institutional outflows. However, strength in domestic equities and weakness in the greenback overseas kept the losses in the rupee in check.
The rupee began the day at 77.99 against the US currency and slipped by as much as nine paise during the session.
Global oil prices rose as concerns about tightening supply outweighed a decline in demand on concerns about slowing growth. Brent futures fell as much as 1.6 percent to $116 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures followed suit, rising as much as 2.5 percent to $110.7 a barrel.
The dollar index was down 0.4 percent. It gauges strength in the greenback against six other currencies.
Indian equity indices saw sharp gains in a rebound following a six-day losing streak. Gains across sectors pushed the headline indices almost two percent higher in intraday trade, with financial, IT and oil & gas stocks being the biggest contributors.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold Indian shares worth a net Rs 1,217.1 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
The rupee had closed at 77.98 against the American currency on Monday.
