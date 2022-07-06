Rupee edges higher vs US dollar but not far from record low

The rupee opened at 79.29 against the US dollar on Wednesday as rising oil prices and strength in greenback oversees yielded pressure on the domestic currency. Positive trends in domestic equities, however, provided some support to the domestic currency.

The rupee opened at 79.29 compared to the previous close of 79.37 against the US dollar on Wednesday as rising oil prices and strength in greenback oversees yielded pressure on the domestic currency. Positive trends in domestic equities, however, provided some support to the domestic currency.

The global oil benchmarks continued to climb on Wednesday owing to supply concerns in light of a strike in Norway which is expected to disrupt oil and gas output. Brent futures rose more than 11 percent to touch $114.7 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures followed suit, climbing as much as 2.6 percent to $102.1 a barrel.

The dollar index – which gauges strength in the greenback against six other currencies – was slightly down from its previous close at 106.2. The dollar index surpassed the 106 mark in the previous session, first time in almost two decades.

Khoon Goh, Head-Asia Research, ANZ Research said to CNBC-TV18: “I believe we are probably very close to the peak in the dollar. It might head slightly higher from here, but the seeds for weaker dollar are currently being sown because of concerns about potential US recession."

He added that while there is safe haven support for the dollar for the time being, the money might start flowing "towards other parts" if the US economy and growth slows quite substantially.

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher led by gains in financial and IT shares, despite sustained selling by foreign institutional investors.