Rupee edges higher to 79.83 against US dollar as crude oil rises

The rupee edged higher to 79.83 against the US dollar on Wednesday as rise in oil benchmarks yielded pressure on the currency. Easing dollar, however, kept the losses in check. Caution persisted in global equity markets as FOMC began a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

"The rupee shall carry momentum based on commentary of the Fed Chairman. The rupee range can be seen at 79.70-79.95", according to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Global oil prices edged higher on Wednesday fuelled by weaker demand concerns. Brent futures climbed almost three percent to $102.4 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures followed suit and was almost a percent up at $95.9 a barrel.

The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — fell 0.2 percent to 106.9.

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a flat start on for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.

The rupee settled flat at 79.78 against the US dollar in the previous session.