    Rupee edges higher to 79.78 against dollar after Fed rate hike

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)
    The rupee edged higher to 79.78 against the US dollar on Thursday as dollar fell following United States Federal Reserve's rate hike announcement on Wednesday.

    The rupee edged higher to 79.78 against the US dollar on Thursday as dollar fell following United States Federal Reserve's rate hike announcement on Wednesday. Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points or 7.5 percent with an intent to combat inflation. This was the central bank's first back-to-back rate hike in the US since the 1980s. The jump in in oil prices, however, capped the gains.
    The rupee settled at 79.90 against the US dollar in the previous session.
    Global oil prices surged on Thursday amid lower crude inventories and high demand. Both Brent futures and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures climbed  1.7 percent to $103.4 and $95.9 a barrel, respectively.
    The dollar index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — fell 0.3 percent to 106.1.
    Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Thursday amid gains in global markets.
