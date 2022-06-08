Cross
Rupee edges higher to 77.75 against US dollar after RBI rate hike

By Asmita Pant
The rupee appreciated by as much as 9 paise to 77.69 against the US dollar on Wednesday ahead of the RBI's monetary policy meeting outcome. Weak domestic equities and rise in global crude oil prices, however, kept the uptick in check.

The rupee edged up to 77.75 at 1:13 pm against the US dollar on Wednesday after Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the central bank has raised key rates by 50 bps to 4.90 percent. MPC vote was unanimous and has decided to keep stance withdrawal from accomodative.
It began the day at 77.70 against the US currency after setting on a record close of 77.78 in the previous session.
RBI's decision comes at a time when major central banks around the globe are facing the Herculean task of taming decades-high inflation without causing an economic slowdown.
“Indian Rupee performing much better than emerging market economy (EME) peers,” Das said.
Indian equity benchmarks recovered from day's low after RBI announced rate hike. Sensex jumped 600 pts from day's low while Nifty50 crossed 16,450 after the announcement.
Post RBI's hike rate announcement, Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart told CNBCTV18.com that higher interest rates can slow domestic demands and have a direct influence on EMIs.
"Monetary tightening could support a rupee in some extent but higher global energy prices and strong dollar continue to keep the rupee under check," Jain said. He expects rupee to remain weak in the short term and to test 78.8-79 levels in next one-two months. "77.20 acts as major resistance for the rupee," he added.
Global crude oil prices climbed higher on Wednesday expectation of low oil stocks and higher demand. Benchmark Brent futures were up at $120.9 a barrel at 10:22 am. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 0.4 percent at $119.9 a barrel.
The dollar index — which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies — climbed to 102.6.
