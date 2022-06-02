The rupee depreciated to as low as 77.62 against the US dollar on Thursday amid volatile trade in domestic equities and strength in the greenback overseas. However, falling oil rates lent some support.

It began the day lower at 77.60 against the American currency compared to its previous close of 77.52.

Global crude oil prices declined ahead of a key meeting of top producers later in the day. Brent futures were down by $2.1 at $114.2 a barrel at the last count. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down by $2.2 at $113.1 a barrel.

The rupee is expected to remain volatile on Thursday but expected to hold the 78.1 level, said Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart.

Strength in the dollar, higher energy prices and fears of inflation are putting pressure on the rupee, he said.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against six peers — gained as much as 0.1 percent.

Jain expects the index to remain volatile and rise towards 102.8-103 if it sustains above 102.5.